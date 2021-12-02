Parliament has pledged to increase funding towards efforts geared at combatting HIV/AIDS as the country celebrates Worlds AIDS Day.

1st December is designated as the international day for raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic. This year’s celebration is under the theme; “End Stigma, End Aids, End Pandemics”.

Honourable Solomon Silwany (NRM, Bukooli County Central) who presented the statement said the legislature is committed to ensuring that it bolsters efforts in creating awareness and fighting stigma in communities against persons living with HIV/AIDS. He added that Parliament should deliberately invest in technology that supports responses to HIV/AIDS.

“Today, we remember our loved ones and those we have lost to the battle and send our encouragement to those who continue to care for the sick. We also remember those who have set the pace for the fight against the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Uganda,” Silwany said.

Silwany acknowledged the efforts of the Government, led by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni, in fighting HIV/AIDS. He also hailed frontline workers who have continued serving despite the challenges.

Silwany noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected access to antiretroviral therapy and increased pressure on the health systems.