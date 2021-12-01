Majid Al Futtaim the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia has expanded its presence across Uganda with the opening of three brand new Carrefour stores in Entebbe, Kisementi and Bugolobi areas at Victoria Mall, Acacia Mall and Village Mall respectively.

The newly opened Carrefour stores, formerly known as Shoprite stores, reflect the recent agreement between Majid Al Futtaim and Shoprite Checkers Uganda Limited, to take over six of the Shoprite store-leases by the end of the year to transform them into Carrefour stores.

These three stores have been introduced a few weeks after the supermarket in Lugogo was rebranded and opened as the first former Shoprite-turned-Carrefour store.

Commenting on the opening, Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are excited to continue our much-anticipated transition of the Shoprite brand to Carrefour stores with these openings. The three new stores give us the opportunity to continue our expansion and introduce new customers to our unique offers, unbeatable value, range, and international standards. The stores will also allow us to further engage and source products from local suppliers with the aim of supporting Uganda’s economic growth and the prosperity of its communities.”

Majid Al Futtaim launched its first Carrefour store in Uganda in December 2019 in Kampala’s Oasis Mall, and in March 2021 opened its second store in Naalya.

The third store was opened at Lugogo Mall in October 2021. Majid Al Futtaim currently provides 20,000 products across its stores, of which 98 per cent are locally sourced. Customers are also able to order products online through partnerships with Glovo and Jumia Food as it continues to create greater convenience for its shoppers through its tech-driven experiences.