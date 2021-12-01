The NRM 1st national vice chairman, Al-hajji Moses Kigongo has urged the party leaders in Kayunga to put aside all their difference because the party is bigger than any individual.

“Uganda and NRM are bigger than personalities. Don’t think if you are not around, things in the party wont move. NRM is very strong that even if one person is not round, it wont stop us from operating,”Kigongo said.

The NRM national vice chairperson was meeting NRM leaders from Ntenjeru South Constituency at Forest Complex hotel in Nazigo town council in Kayunga district.

Kigongo who was flanked by the party director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde and other officials from the office of the national chairman told the leaders that engaging in bickering has not helped the party move forward but rather stagnate its support.

He noted that it is wrong for some leaders to think that everything must rotate around them by recruiting party supporters to help them fight personal wars.

“Why do you want to be fighting each other every time? You are leaders who should bring people together other than dividing them. Avoid divisions.”

The NRM first vice chairperson also warned the party leaders against politics of violence and abusing each other.

“I implore you to practice mature politics. Dont abuse anyone. Rally the public to support the NRM candidates. Let us protect the peace that NRM ushered by canvassing support for the party. Take part in government programs and your people.”

Hajji Kigongo asked that each of the 200 leaders gets at least 10 supporters as the starting point to rally support for the party.

“Let us vote for NRM candidates so that Kayunga returns to our hands,” he urged.

The NRM director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde said the party leadership is in Kayunga to ensure victory for their candidate.

“We are here working as a team to ensure we deliver victory . I ask you the leaders in Ntenjeru south that chance comes once. This is our time to ensure our own takes charge of the district. Let us rally behind Andrew Muwonge,” Sseninde said.

She added, “We were not able to win the LC5 seat in the general election because of our internal fights. NRM leaders fought the party candidates but this time round the people of Kayunga have got the chance to vote a leader who hails from the party that Ugandans gave mandate. Let us vote for the NRM candidate.”

The NRM director for mobilization also urged the party leaders against being recruited to the various cliques which she said don’t take the party forward.

The NRM chairman for Kawonawo zone, David Kiyaga said it is incumbent on all people of Kayunga to vote for the party flagbearer in the forthcoming byelection.

“Let us move village to village canvassing support for the party. Everyone wishing good for Kayunga, be it from opposition or from NRM, the person to vote for the LC5 seat is Andrew Muwonge,”Kiyaga said.