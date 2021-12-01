As the post COVID 19 effects are on a rise in all the parts of the country, Mukono district has considered addressing the most affected groups of people which include women and children.

In an agreement reached between the district and the Uganda Women’s Efforts to Save Orphans (UWESO) children and women who are currently going through different challenges will receive better help and treatment on how to heal from the deadly COVID 19 both physically and emotionally.

Ruth Akankwasa Mugarura, the Mukono district chairperson for UWESO says thousands of teenagers aged between 10-18 years have been impregnated whereas others have already given birth.

“UWESO has got an element of education in its terms of operations, we are considering helping the victims to go back to school after giving birth,” she said.

On the side of women who are currently in the center of gender based violence which is on the rise also due to the prolonged lockdown, they are going to empower them with financial literacy to enable them gain economic liberation.

The UWESO head of programs, Silvanus Bob Tulyamwijuka says they are determined that even with the impacts of COVID, the households are going to be empowered.

Robert Kizito Mugerwa, the Principal Assistant Secretary in the Mukono Chief Administrative Office said indeed Mukono district has not been spared adding that with the help of other stakeholders like UWESO, the impacts are going to be handled.

“Government cannot work alone, it requires a holistic approach that involves a number of stakeholders including religious leaders, NGOs, leaders at all levels and parents who are at the forefront,” he said.

UWESO was started over 35 years ago with women who were headed by the First Lady who is currently the Minister of Education, Janet Kataha Museveni.