The ongoing maintenance of the Kampala – Jinja has today been accelerated.

During an inspection tour by the UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina, the contractor was instructed to double his manpower and equipment to ensure the restoration of the severely distressed parts of the trade critical road.

Following a public outcry about the state of the road, this afternoon UNRA ED inspected the 72km road that stretches from the junction to Katalima road at the Nakawa ‘Spear’ crossroads, and continues eastwards through Bweyogerere, Seeta, Mukono, and Lugazi to end in Jinja.

During the tour, the contractor Energoprojekt Niskograndja A.D was instructed to immediately restore the following priority areas:

Bweyogere. Mbalala and Mabira – removal of excessively deteriorated asphalt layer. Reconstruction which is heavily deteriorated and selected dilapidated sections Kigunga – replacement of a cross culvert opposite Seeta high school and a wearing course of asphalt (black top) and ancillary works. Bulyantete, Mukono and Seeta – Pothole filling and sealing with asphalt

The contractor committed to immediately doubling the machinery and personal as per instruction from UNRA

Important to note was the completion of the restoration works at Coca-Cola Namanve section earlier in November. Recently, Coca-Cola, on behalf of manufacturers, thanked UNRA for the effort to restore the road. Coca-Cola Beverages Africa General Manager, Melkamu Abebe, in a statement previously released said the “The road works will enable us, and other businesses, to go to market easier to serve the economy, which enables us to make our tax contributions”

Addressing the contractor on site, UNRA’s ED, Allen Kagina implored the contractor to adopt speed of execution. ‘Manufacturers, traders & other sectors, are counting on UNRA to fix this important road. We need to be sensitive to their needs and ensure the timely delivery of the agreed upon priority areas along the Kampala-Jinja highway.’

‘Kampala – Jinja highway can be considered to be under construction. We appeal to the public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents,’ remarked Eng Sam Muhoozi, Director Roads and Bridges Development during the tour.

The tour of the Kampala – Jinja follows public outcry on the slow pace of works on the Highway.

The UNRA ED and her technical team will next week tour Mityana – Mubende, that is also undergoing civil works for periodic maintenance.