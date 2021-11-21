Daily Monitor Photo Journalist Alex Esagala has won the highly prized Uganda Press Photo Audience’s Choice award of the Decade.

Mr Esagala was declared winner at the Motiv in Industrial Area in Kampala on Saturday. He thanked hundreds of people who voted him top.

“I thank people who voted me to top as Uganda’s Photo Journalist of the Decade.This is not simple, I don’t take it for granted,I want to thank God for this gift. Indeed this is my year,” Esagala said.

The photographer also posted on his Facebook page, saying, “Friends, I have been declared winner of Uganda Press Photo Audience’s Choice award of the Decade. God is so good.

Indeed it’s a double blessing, getting a wife and the overall winner in Photo Journalism for 10 years.

Thank you all for Voting me”.

The competition was organized by Uganda Press Photo(UPPA).

“As we look back at the last 10 years, we’re giving the public a chance to vote for their best images. You’ve voted the category winners and this is the final stage,” said UPPA on its Social media pages,adding, “Here are the winners of the category round of the Audience Choice Award. Now you get to decide which is the overall winner.”

Mr Esagala took home a Canon EOS M50 MK2 with 15 – 45 kit courtesy of Canon Central and North Africa.

Nicholas Bamulanzeki, the Observer’s Photo Journalist won Favourite Photo category of the decade.

*Alex Esagala’s other Awards*

He is the Winner of Uganda National Journalism Awards, PHOTO JOURNALISM category (2017), organized by African Centre for Media Excellence and Democratic Governance Facility (DGF).

Makerere University Department of Journalism and Communication nominated him for the award of Cranimer Mugerwa at the Annual Media Convention in 2017 organised by the University. This award is given to best student in the Journalism course for that academic year.

Due to his Journalism professionalism, he was invited by the Department of Journalism and Communication of Makerere University to teach Fourth Year students at Photo-Journalism Workshop for two years.

Esagala was the overall winner of the Uganda Press Photo Awards (2018). This prompted the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, to recognize him as an alumnus of Makerere University for being the best photojournalist in Uganda.

He topped News Category in Uganda Press Photo Award 2018.

He was awarded for being third place in the News category in the Uganda Press Photo Award 2018.

His works have been published in 2019 Human Rights Violations in Uganda report (2019) “ THE ABUSE OF CIVIL AND POLITICAL RIGHTS IN THE ERA OF KISANJA HAKUNA MCHEZO” published by Human Rights, Peace Centre (HURIPEC) and Makerere University.