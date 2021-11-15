President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to address the nation once again on Friday, 19 according to Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi.

The Head of State’s Friday address will center around the COVID -19 situation in the country and it will begin at exactly 8 pm.

All Television and Radio Stations are expected to relay the message of the President.

“@KagutaMuseveni will on Friday 19, 2021 address the Nation on the current Covid-19 situation and related matters. The address at 8pm will be live on all Television and Radios #TuneIn #ListenIn,” Nabusayi tweeted on Monday.

Heading into this address, the public will be eager to hear what Museveni will have to say regarding the reopening of the economy especially after reports that a sizeable number of the population has been vaccinated.

Figures from the Ministry of Health on Monday put the number of vaccinated Ugandans at 4.8million, the initial target which the President had set as a minimum requirement for the full reopening of the economy and schools.