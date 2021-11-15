The Uganda People’s Defence Forces(UPDF) soldiers convicted for murdering civilian farmers in Somalia last week have been repatriated to country.

Two officers who were serving under the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) joint force were handed death penalties for their role in the murder of seven civilian farmers during an exchange of fire with the Alshabab militants.

Three others were sentenced to 39 years imprisonment for the same crime.

We have since learned that the five officers will serve their punishments from Uganda.

Deputy UPDF Publicist Lt.Col Ronald Kakurungu has told the media that the officers have already touched base at Entebbe Airport and handed over to Luzira State Prison from where they will serve their respective punishments.