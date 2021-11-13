Major General Jack Bakasumba has been elevated to Deputy inspector general of police.

This ends the wait on President Museveni to fill the void left with the passing of Paul Lokech on August 21, 2021 at his Kitikifumba home in Kira municipality and later was buried in Pader district.

Major General Bakasumba has been Police’s chief of joint security. He has been working in police despite having a military background.

