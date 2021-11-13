Major General Jack Bakasumba has not been elevated to Deputy inspector general of police, the force has clarified.

This means the wait is still on for President Museveni to fill the void left with the passing of Paul Lokech on August 21, 2021 at his Kitikifumba home in Kira municipality and later was buried in Pader district.

Last night, reports emerged that Major General Bakasumba who is Police’s chief of joint staff had been appointed DIGP. However on Sunday morning, police dismissed the reports as #fakenews.

“Please disregard all Social media posts making false and baseless claims, about the appointment of the Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Jackson Bakasumba as the deputy Inspector General of Police. It is not true and we ask all media platforms to pull down their fake stories.” Police said via it’s Twitter handle.

