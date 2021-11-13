The Taxi business in Masaka City has been brought to order following the relocation of Taxi operators from the gazetted private land along Masaka, Kampala highway into the old bus park.

This was a decree passed by the Masaka City Authorities led by Mr. Rogers Bulegeya, the Head of Finance, Administration and planning.

The three days enforcement saw security operatives tightening the noose to ensure the relocation of taxi operators from land owned by Banana Chick business investor Mr Asaph Mukalazi.

“It is the government’s mandate to ensure that infrastructure development grows within the Cities. It is quite amazing to see that the taxi operators along Masaka, Kampala road obeyed the stipulated guidelines,” said Bulegeya during the aftermath meeting with the taxi operators and the Masaka City Authorities at Elsie Hotel.

The Chairperson of Masaka United Taxi Drivers and Operators Cooperative Society-MUTDOCs, Mr Bashir Mawanda said such an initiative to relocate to the old bus park could ease the accumulation of taxes being collected by the Masaka City Authorities.

“We’ve settled the wars and the grievances we had with the Masaka City Authorities leadership. They’re our bosses so it is a well guided idea to adhere to the Cities rules and make money while settling in the old bus park,” Mawanda who was against the relocation of taxis from Mukalazi’s gazetted land three years ago shared.

According to Mr Steven Lukyamuzi, the Kimannya, Kabonera Constituency Mayor, the relocation of the Taxi operators could brighten the business sector of Masaka City Council since initially all the collected revenue were customarily granted to the private investor.

“It is a good move and well timely. It has brought the business order within the Masaka City and irregularities in the taxi flow collected could be alleviated,” shared Lukyamuzi also an educationist.

“Initially president Museveni had given us ample support but today it is crystal clear that we cannot disobey Masaka City Council Authority regulations,” Mawanda further shared.