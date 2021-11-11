The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has on Thursday cleared his pledge of Shs100 million towards Church House Debt Clearance and 20M towards the purchase of street lights in Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site, Namugongo.

He delivered the money to the Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba in his Palace at Namirembe.

Also present were Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rev. Canon Henry Segawa the Diocesan Secretary of Namirembe Diocese, Rev Esau Bbosa the Principal of Uganda Martyrs Seminary Namugongo among others.

Archbishop Kaziimba thanked the Speaker of Parliament for his regular support to Church of Uganda and for the support he has enjoyed from Members of Parliament under his leadership.

Early this year, the Archbishop called upon Ugandans to contribute towards clearing the debt of Church House.

While speaking during the martyr’s day celebrations in Namugongo, Kaziimba retaliated his earlier calls that if at least 1 million Ugandans contribute 60,000 shillings, they will be able to raise Shs60billion to save Church House.