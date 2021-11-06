The arrest of National Unity Boss Moses Bigirwa in a failed bid to extort money from Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among could send a coded warning to her rivals amid threats against her authority.

Bigirwa was arrested last evening as he allegedly drove to pick a bribe from Among’ residence in Nakasero, Kampala.

The arrest followed the victim tipping off police detectives who responded and nabbed the politician to finally thwart the fraud.

Bigirwa is currently held at an unknown facility after briefly being held at Kibuli CID Headquarters.

The arrest comes at a time when Among is under attack from various enemies threatening to devour her just months into her first five year tenure in the August House.

Amid renewed hositilities against her, a media campaign believed to be sponsored by rivals has been circulating a string of corruption accusations against her.

They have also circulated baseless propaganda to the effect that President Museveni is furious with her and intends to withdraw his support and drop her from the role.

Obviously these all seem to be fabricated accusation and Among, being the fighter she has over the years proved to be stronger.

At a time when one would expect to be thinking of submitting to her enemies due to the pressure, she opts to arrest and expose them rather, a policy akin to the US’ ” No dialoguing with Terrorists!”

The arrest of Bigirwa could be a signal to all that intend to go to war with Among to prepare for nothing but war and not short cuts.

Youthful NRM cadre Buyinza Luzindana says that through the arrest could be a move to communicate ” a change of the rules” by the Deputy Speaker where the winner will have it all.

“The message seems very clear. You defeat me, you win it all. Dare me only when you are prepared for a full scale war. No short cuts,” he says.

NRM Coordinator for Bukedi Sub region under the office of the NRM National Chairman Edrine Benesa seems to agree with Luzindana. According to him, Among is not someone that would easily allow bad guys win using short cuts. He says she is always willing to fight her wars to the end, and in the open.

“That’s who she is. She wins in the open, and loses in the open. Bad guys don’t always win against her without putting a serious fight. Believing that you can defeat Among using such petty tricks is very suicidal. I wouldn’t dare,” Benesa explained.

The fight ahead for Among seems to be a long and draining one as her ever growing influence in the ruling party continue threatening many, both within and without the party.