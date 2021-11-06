Joseph Sabiti, the Senior Press Secretary for Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has revealed that Moses Bigirwa, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Mobilisation Secretary for Eastern Uganda was asking for Shs100 million from the Bukedea Woman MP to stop blackmailing her.

Bigirwa was reportedly nabbed at the entrance of the Deputy Speaker’s Nakasero resident on Friday where he had been lured to go and receive the money he had asked for in exchange for ceasing hostilities against the victim whom he had accused of corruption and abuse of office using both mainstream and social media.

In a tweet, Sabiti shared an audio where Bigirwa is heard asking for Shs100m in exchange for his silence.

“Moses Bigirwa was arrested next to the residence of deputy Speaker @AnitahAmong after he had negotiated a deal to stop spreading defamatory information on social media.He demanded that she breaks the bank,” Sabiiti shared.

“Audio recording of Moses Bigirwa before his arrest in the Naksero area. in the audio he asks Deputy Speaker @AnitahAmong to break the bank so that he can buy “Mata” and the DS uses time of fighting back to do other things .He was demanding for 100m shillings,”he added.