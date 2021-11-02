Eng Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees has written a protest note to his boss, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja accusing her of illegally taking over his duties.

In a letter dated 29 October, 2021, Onek said from the time of Nabbanja’s appointment as Prime Minister, he has been observing with total displeasure the fact that his role and that of his deputy as Ministers in charge of refugees and disaster and the lead policymakers of refugee and disaster management have been totally usurped by her office.

“This has been evident by the way you have been calling for meetings, going to disaster-affected places and visiting refugees settlements without informing either my office or that of my deputy. To my shock, my staff who I supervise are the ones being called for the meeting and not the line Ministers,” Onek told the PM.

“You have also purged the department of disaster management, taken over the distribution of relief items, and caused interdiction of staff members without proper investigation. The interdicted staff were accused of causing a financial loss without conducting a forensic audit by involving the office of the auditor general.”

Onek further told Nabbanja that he has worked with three Prime Ministers and all long he knows that their constitutional role is to coordinate legislative agenda, lead government business in Parliament and monitor all ministries and government programs.

“They never got involved in the micromanagement of other ministries. If you decide to micromanage other ministries, what then is the role of the sector Ministers who are supposed to plan, make policies, and deliver on the manifesto of HE the President?” the Minister wondered.

“Rt Hon Prime Minister if you have decided to carry on working like this and rendering my docket irrelevant, kindly put in writing to HE the President who is the appointing authority, and I will relieve myself of my responsibilities and allow you to carry on with your duties. I will not be held accountable for decisions that have been taken without my input.”

PM Nabbanja has not responded to the minister.

However, this is the first sign since Nabbanja took office, that indicators show things are not going on well in the Prime Minister’s office.

Ms Nabbanja has been moving up and down the country, showing her as a hands-on Prime Minister. Many Ugandans believe, she is doing a good job.