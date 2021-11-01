The Bishop of South Ankole diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe has reiterated his emphasis on Christians to invest in fruit growing if they are to secure their future.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe said that fruit growing will harness the development of families in their golden ages instead of enjoying fruits which were planted by their grandparents.

He made remarks on Sunday during the confirmation and consecration (Baptizing) of St James’ COU Rwengoma Ruhaama Archdeaconry south Ankole Diocese.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe thanked the Christians of Rwengoma and Ruhaama at large for constructing a magnificent church that glorifies God.

The president Mothers Union Mama Lillian Ahimbisibwe reminded parents that it’s their sole responsibility to inculcate moral values into their children rather than waiting for the teachers to groom them.

She noted that charity begins at home but not at school therefore parents should make homes safe places for children.

The Ntungamo District Woman MP Bata Kamateneti appealed to the public to educate and mentor well in Christ to avoid regrets in future.

Hon Kamateneti blamed moral decay partly on parents who failed to take their children to the places of worship.

While preaching, the Diocesan Registrar Rev can Yoram Ntoreine called upon the Christians and confirmed to lay their future on the strong foundation of Jesus Christ.

The Archdeacon Ruhaama Archdeacon lnery Venerable Rev Canon Alfred Turyamureeba hailed the Bishop for consecrating St James’ COU Rwengoma to continue preaching the word of God.

Ven Rev Canon Turyamureeba thanked all Christians for the cooperation that enabled them to construct a church.

Present were Rev can Yorokam Kamoomo, Rev can Jonathan Bwanahooro, Rev Aggrey Ainemaani , Joseph Mukasa and councilor Ahabwe Bernard Mupenda among others.