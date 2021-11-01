Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda has equipped Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Affairs, Justine Nameere with important professionalism tips at the launch of Greater Masaka’s first Television station.

Nameere, a renown media personality over the weekend launched her TV station- the TM TV, and Babalanda was among the many high profile government dignitaries invited for the event.

Babalanda was represented by Junior Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye.

She thanked the management for the invitation and described the milestone as “a fruit of the NRM liberalization policy that allowed Ugandans to be freely involved in their economy.”

Reminscing the country’s distant history before the NRM government, Babalanda said that in 1986 when the current government took over power, there was only One Television Station and One Radio Station which all belonged to Government.

“However, due to the freedom of speech introduced by the NRM we now boast of 310 radio stations and 45 TV stations; the majority of these owned by private individuals, ” Babalanda said, describing it as a very good sign of the good leadership under President Museveni.

She decried the widespread lack of professionalism among journalists nowadays at Radios and TVs who have resorted to misinformation and dividing the public, as they sow seeds of hate.

“They are into blackmail and the running unbalanced news, and they are mediums of political competition,” Babalanda said.

She said that journalists are supposed to be non-partisan, professionally called to be neutral in their TV and radio deliveries.

She however said they are free to compete in politics but after stepping aside from the media stations. If you don’t do this you risk compromising the ethics of your profession.

Babalanda, therefore, congratulated the proprietor, Nameere upon the achievement and hailed her for loving her home area by situating the TV Station in Masaka at the expense of the Capital where she had already made a name in the media.

” Therefore, I congratulate my younger sister Justine Nameere on this achievement. Thank you for loving your home area and your people.By taking the TV station to Greater Masaka and not Kampala where you had made a name; you have chosen to take a risk but it is for the sake of your people whom you dearly love,” Wrote Babalanda.

She concluded by offering the important areas that usually challenge projects such as this for the management to strictly look at for efficiency and successes;

1. Do not promote indecency through this TV. Remember Buddu is the heart of Buganda. Do not shame the Kabaka.

Do not use this TV to sow seeds of hate amongst the people.

2. Your Editors should be well equipped with the principle of the 5Ws & H in Journalism.

3. Aim at having professional employees who should be carefully oriented in their functions.

4. Lastly, you should not have one-sided news.

She also assured the management on the side of the government to support the venture in any way possible.

She apologized for her failure to attend the launch physically, saying official state duties had barred her even though she would have wished to attend in person.

” I would have loved to be physically present at this event but I am held up by official and urgent duties of government.”