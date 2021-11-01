At least eight positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed amongst workers of Wagagai Gold Mining Refinery Limited in Busia district.

Two of the cases were casual workers, while the rest are Chinese nationals, working as managers.

On October 29th, this year , the Gold refinery was closed and over 300 workers told to go home, after suspected Covid-19 cases amongst company workers.

Busia District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mathias Wabwire Panyako confirmed the incident and said that of the 177 samples collected, only eight were positive.

He said that the six chinese national have been placed under self-quarantine and are receiving treatment inside the factory, while the casual labourers are undegoing home-based treatment.

Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mr. John Rex said that he has already instructed the management of the Gold refinery firm to forward contacts to his office, of all workers who went home after the firm was temporarily closed last Thursday.

“I have already ordered company authorities, to avail to my office all contacts of workers who were told to go home when the firm closed on Thursday and this will help us to identify any other possible transmissions and contact tracing,” he remarked.

Mr Rex also said that the government intends to speed up compulsory rapid testing of all citizens in all parishes and sub counties in Busia District, most especially in mining areas of Buteba, Tiira subcounty, and Busia municipality.

He arged residents to be vigilant, report any suspected Covid-19 cases and also practice Standards of Operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the ministry of health. This includes hand washing, social distancing and face mask wearing.

Wagagai Gold Mining Refinery Limited is a chinese-owned firm covering more than 300 acres of land in four villages of Amagoro, Akipenet, Alupe and Amonikakine in Mawero parish, Buteba Sub-county.