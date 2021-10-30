On Friday at around 4:00 pm a bomb explosion took place in Ssegalya Village, Semuto Sub-county Nakaseke district killing two children and severely injuring another.

According to the Police report, it was established that the abandoned ordnance which the children were playing with exploded and hit three of them.

Pius Kiwuwa, 11, died on the spot while Michael Kiyingi, 14, and Shield Odongo, 10 months, sustained injuries. Kiyingi died on way to hospital for treatment. Odongo has been admitted to Bombo Military Hospital for treatment.

It is alleged the trio, all biological children of Namukasa Kalyango, were playing with the ordnance when it exploded.

According to eyewitnesses, Odongo picked an object that looked like an orange and started kicking it like a football.

He was later joined by his brother Kiwuwa, who picked it and squeezed it with an intention of getting juice out of it.

Unfortunately, the object exploded killing Pius instantly. Kiyingi and Odongo, who sustained serious injuries were rushed to Nakaseke Hospital for medical attention. But Kiyingi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Odongo has been referred to Bombo Army Hospital for further medical management.

Savanah Region Police Spokesperson Ssemwogerere Isah said investigators have already documented the scene, recorded witness statements, and recovered exhibits to aid the investigations.

“The scene has been cordoned off for the team of bomb experts from Counter Terrorism to examine it to establish the ordnance that exploded.We shall upon the public on the progress of the investigations,” Ssemwogerere said in a statement issued on Saturday.

This is the third bomb explosion Uganda has experienced in a space of less than two weeks. So far 4 people have died in the three separate incidents.