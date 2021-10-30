Former minister without portfolio Hajj Abdul Nadduli has said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is secretly planning to make one of his family members succeed him as Uganda’s next president. However, Nadduli says Museveni’s move will not work because the East African country is bigger than his family and Ugandans cannot allow it to happen.

Speaking during an interview on a local YouTube channel ‘TMO Online Television’ early this week, Nadduli who is also among the bush warfighters that brought the current government into power said the members of the first family are secretly lining themselves for the seat of presidency which is democratically wrong.

“This is something being planned in a systematic way. Besigye has come up with his fake front group to disorganize the opposition. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is also in line that is why even if the army leadership sees his political comments does not intervene. There is also the son in-law Odrek Rwabwogo who also wants the same seat, so if I look at such I wonder, don’t you see an underground dynasty in making? Now, these are the princes where the king (Museveni) will choose one who will lead Uganda. However, I want to warn my young brother Gen Museveni that whatever he is doing ceases to be politics but it is a monarchy in making,”Nadduli said.

He added that if the printed posters of Rwabwogo and first son Gen Muhoozi were for formality, the leadership of the Electoral Commission would have come out and immediately refuted such practice. However, they are silent because they fear to be chased out of the office.

“ I see these posters are in yellow colour meaning they are representing NRM, so were they allowed by the party? When Museveni was coming for the presidency the party endorsed him, now who gave Gen Muhoozi sole candidature? This is a trick and I’m warning those people who are not related to the first family not to fall in this trap because they will be arrested and charged with terrorism and treason.”

Nadduli however warned President Museveni that if he is not aware of what is trending on social media such as the Muhoozi project, he must be very careful because he might end being captured by his own. He also reminded president Museveni not to ever think that he is indispensable and he can never be removed. He asked him to learn from what happened to former President Apollo Milton Obote who used to brag about his strong army.

“President Museveni must come out and show the nation where we are heading in terms of politics. The way I see things happening currently, we might not have a peaceful transition of power from Gen Museveni.