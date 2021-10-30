The Bishop of West Ankole diocese Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni has suspended a female Reverend for producing a child from a yet to be identified believer, instead of her husband.

Rev Winfred Batungire, was suspended following the complaint by her husband to Bishop Twinomujuni that the child at his home wasn’t his.

This prompted the Bishop to swing into action thus suspending the female Reverend immediately.

Reverend Batungire has been a curate at Rwebitunda COU in Rucence parish, Katerera archdeaconry in Rubirizi district.

