STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Museveni has urged a Turkish investment delegation to tap into Uganda’s vibrant fruit processing sector and promote agro-production in the country.

The President was today meeting a Turkish delegation of investors that was led by the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda H.E. Fikret Kerem Alp at State House, Entebbe.

“I am happy to receive you and I want you to bring me more investors. I want you to come and tap into the fruit processing sector and agro-production,” he said.

The delegation gave him an update of roads construction projects that they working on in Uganda.

Uganda and Turkey have a strong commitment to development cooperation in the sectors of Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Education, Tourism and Heath.

According to reports, Turkey’s bilateral trade volume with Uganda was 41 million USD in 2019 and the trade volume with Uganda increased to 63 million USD in 2020; Turkey’s exports were 54 million USD while their imports were 9 million USD in the same year.

The Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Fikret Kerem Alp said that bilateral trade between the two countries has greatly improved, adding, that the construction sector was the driving force of the Turkish economy. He said that he has brought the top notch in energy and construction.

Amb. Kerem Alp said that they employ 4,000 Ugandans in the ventures that they are involved in and expressed interest in the Turkish construction firms being allocated more roads.