President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this morning issued out details from a security briefing about last night’s bombing at Komamboga, Kawempe, in Kampala.

At least two people died when a suspected bomb material exploded at Digida Bar and Pork Joint last night.

Police’s Publicist Fred Enanga had earlier appealed to the public to stay calm as investigations into the matter continue to establish details of the attack.

President Museveni has however stated that as per the briefs from the security, the explosion took place at Kwata Zone, Komamboga, in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

That the assailants, three in number had left a bomb material in a black kavera that detonated killing one person and injuring five others.

“I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others.” Said the President.

Museveni said the attack seems to be a “terrorist act” but assures the public the perpetrators will be netted any time soon.

He added that a team of Police Specialists has been dispatched to investigate the incident and they will give more information in the due course.

‘They will also give guidelines on vigilance by the Public dealing with these possible terrorists.” Museveni assured Ugandans.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.” He added.