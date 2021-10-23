The Committee spearheaded by Kampala city Lord mayor Ssalongo Elias Lukwago has on Saturday finalised formulating new laws that will bind city markets, bodaboda riders and taxi operators in Kampala.

These laws were formulated as a result of a common understanding among delegates from Artoney General’s office, First Parliamentary Council, and KCCA’s Special Operations Committe, after a one week KCCA seminar, held in Entebbe.

While speaking to the press today morning, Mr. Erias Lukwago revealed that these laws were renewed after establishing that the existing ones are too old fashioned, had been crippled and could not meet the prevailing standards.

“We have drafted laws on matters to run city markets, electoral councils, and how these councils will handle elections, leader’s terms of office, specifying that leaders should be limited to a three term office. We have also put subsections indicating how these markets will be modernised. These associstions, like those of bodabodas are to register. The laws will guide proper installation of billboards because most people place them wherever they feel like. This should change,” said Mr. Lukwago.

He further stressed that these revised laws will be seconded to the KCCA committte and Uganda Parliament, for futher scrutiny.

“What next, we will second them to the first parliamentary councils of all mayors in all city divisions for further scrutiny. As executive, we have played our part in drafting these laws, and they cant work right away with out approval from the council, after which we will give them to the Attorney General for further endorsement, then we start applying them for the betterment of the city,” remarked Mr. Lukwago, and added;

“Our major goal is to put in order, the boda boda operations, taxis and markets and also electing leaders who will oversee the running of these operations.

In a related development Mr. Lukwago scoffed at Kampala’s RCC Mr. Hood Hussein, and indicated that the latter imposes himself on the president. He was ccommenting on the dissolution of Uganda Tax Operators Federation (UTOF) by president Museveni, a body started by Mr. Hussein, to unite tax operators in Kampala.

He wondered how the president, whom Mr. Hussein had been claiming to work for, all of a sudden dissolved an association whose establishment he oversaw. He said that the president denied him in broad day light.

“Hood Hussein, who spearedheaded the establishment of this body that Museveni has disbanded, is always in the city posing that he works under the president’s instructions. What is shocking is that Museveni himself came out and stopped this association from operating. Now, which is which, whom should we follow,” remarked Mr. Lukwago.

The formulating of laws, intended to run city operations comes at a time when there is too much chaos in the city, especially with matters regarding markets leadership. On October 17th, Kampala minister Honourable Misa Kabanda revealed that markets leadership would be decided by KCCA, something which the Lord mayor vehemently rejected.