The ousted Mityana Woman Member of Parliament Joyce Bagala has vowed to challenge against Mubende High court’s decision in which Justice Emmanuel Baguma nullified her election.

Speaking to the press after the ruling on Friday Bagala said although the ruling was not in her favour, she was not shocked either surprised.

“What do you expect from a minister who tells a lie blatantly. I’m not happy about the ruling, many of my people are saying we go for the by-election however my lawyers have advised me to appeal.”

“It’s not over Nabakooba, we are going to race till you accept, I’m still the elected Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana. I want to tell my Mityana people not to worry. We came to court to show the public how the system works. Every Ugandans saw how the minister’s petition lacked substantial evidence.”

Commenting on the same, the Leader of the Opposition who doubles as the Member of Parliament from Nyendo Mukungwe urged the Bagala to stay calm because she will claim the peoples’ victory again.

“Joyce Bagala has lost the petition against her well-publicized decisive victory against an eternal vote thief and regime propagandist. From the High Court at Mubende, this is special courage and we receive it with humility; Joy shall reclaim the people’s victory.” Mpuuga wrote.

Ms. Bagala won with 64,305 votes while Nabakooba who became second gunned 48,078 votes and the third was Nabalisa Brenda who polled 1,515 votes.

However, Nabakooba did not accept the defeat and in March she went ahead and petitioned against Bagala’s victory in Mubende High Court on grounds that it was not conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda 1995, the Parliamentary Elections Act 2005 and Electoral Commission Act Cap 140, and that the non-compliance affected the results in a substantial manner.

The minister in her petition prayed that the election of Bagala Joyce Ntwatwa as a Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana district be annulled and or set aside, that fresh elections be conducted in accordance with the law and that the respondents pay the costs of the petition.

On Friday the High court of Mubende presided by Justice Emmanuel Baguma Judge nullified the election and ordered for a fresh election.

In his ruling, Justice Baguma said the court founds that on a balance of probabilities the Petitioner has adduced sufficient evidence to prove that the 2nd Respondent (Bagala) through her agents, with her knowledge or consent and approval, committed the alleged Electoral Offence of bribery.

“Upon finding that there is enough evidence in this petition to prove that the 2nd Respondent through her Agents, with her knowledge and consent or approval, committed the electoral offence of bribery and court makes the following Orders; The election of the 2nd Respondent as Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District Constituency is set aside. A by-election is ordered to be held in Mityana District Constituency for the Woman Member of Parliament and The Petitioner is awarded the costs of this Petition. I so order,” reads the ruling.

Ms. Bagala is the second NUP’s women member of Parliament to be thrown out of Parliament, the first was Christine Nandagire Ndiwalana who was representing Bukomansimbi North.

Her victory was nullified by Masaka High Court Judge Lady Justice Ketra Katunguuka on grounds that she did not qualify for election as a Member of Parliament due to inconsistencies that were cited in Nandagire’s academic papers and eventual nomination.