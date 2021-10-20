STATE HOUSE: Our attention has been drawn to a letter written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada purportedly by the Deputy Principal Private Secretary to the President Janet Mbabazi.

This is to warn the public against fraudsters such as these whose aim is to fleece unsuspecting Ugandans.

There is no such position as a deputy Principal Private Secretary to H.E the President in the Office of the President or in State House and no known member of staff called Janet Mbabazi.

We are using all diplomatic channels through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address this issue. The security agencies are also investigating the matter with the aim of arresting the perpetuators and bringing them to book.

