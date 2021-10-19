Scores of internet users in Kenya have stormed their social media platforms to flood in their apologies to President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni for having erroneously sided with Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine when the country went into polls early this year.

Kyagulanyi is currently in the eastern neighbourhood where he has gone to endorse youthful legislator Babu Owino for next year’s Presidential elections.

The National Unity Platform leader has however had to sit on a fire for the last couple of days from Kenyans who have generally made known their feelings about the man Kyagulanyi is trying to sell to them.

They have variously accused the Ugandan opposition kingpin of blindfolding them by fronting a man with questionable integrity for their Head of State.

In anger, they have regretted their folly in praising a short-sighted man (Bobi Wine) against a tested and trustable Museveni for the January 14 elections.

“At last we know why he can’t lead Uganda. It proves all along Museveni was right, sadly but this says it all,” Tweeted a one Alfred M Aswani.

@Manuviddy tweeted that ” Ugandans made the right choice with Museveni.”

Does Bobi Wine know that his friend shot an innocent victim and the victim is now fighting for his life? He is complaining about Museveni in Uganda but here he wants Kenyans to vote this sharpshooter in 2022.” Asked a one Justus Kemboi.

“Kumbe huyu Bobi Wine ni fraudster!” Exclaimed Twitter user Nicolas Kariuki.

Twitter user Briyo specifically apologised to Museveni for having misjudged him.

“Sorry Kaguta Museveni. We misjudged you.”

Sir Phinie had this to say;

“No wonder Museveni assaults you. I thought Bobby was wise only to realise kichwa ni ya kubebea kofia pekee.”

And NICK CESC said “Museveni was f**ing right. Bobi Wine is a scam.”

Kenyans are expected to head into polls next year, with temperatures already nearing boiling point mainly between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.