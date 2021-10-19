Former journalist and representative of Mukono municipality in 11th Parliament honourable Betty Namboze Bakileke has this morning survived death by a panga wielding man who found her in the bedroom alone.

In a video posted on Facebook by a local TV journalist, Namboze narrates that the killer found his way into her room, after entering her premises via the neighbour’s unfenced side. This was after her husband had gone to say prayers in the sitting room.

Covered with blankets and shading mass tears, she narrates that she woke up to the shock of the lights in her room being off.

” I woke up at night, saw lights were off. I thought bulbs had blown but the rest of the house was lighting. I wanted to go to parliament first…..as a member of a shadow cabinet. Today my husband had a routine, he goes to the sitting room where he holds his morning prayers,” she cries.

She narrates that she had earlier on told her house occupants to prepare for her leaving, but little did they actually know that a killer had entered her premises.

She adds that she was shocked when she saw a strange man standing in the middle of her room. She goes on to say that she fled for safety and hid in the bathroom, before being told to get out or face consequences. An embattled Namboze questions her conscience, wondering why he obeyed the killer and got out of the shower room.

“I entered the bathroom, he asked me to get out immediately or else breaks the door. I obeyed and got out, I don’t know why I obeyed the murderer,” narrates Ms Namboze with tears oozing out of her eyes.

She then narrates that the killer told her to say her last prayers. After that, she would face inevitable death. She narrated that by God’s mercy, she managed to survive unhurt, but did not divulge details of how that happened. “Aboluganda babadde banzise………,” narrates the legislator as she bitterly cries.

Panga wielding men stepped up their domestic terror activities in the greater Masaka region in August 2021, killing more than 20 people in a span of one month.

They later spread their terror to other districts like Kyotera, Lyantonde and finally infiltrated the capital Kampala. Despite assurances from President Museveni and several security officials regarding bringing the situation under control, such gruesome acts have continued to occur.

Despite many being arrested and charged, such incidents have continued to occur in the country. Their major motive is yet to be established.