President Museveni’s advisor Catherine Kusasira has sold off her prized V8 Toyota vehicle in order to raise money to pay off her debts.

The singer-turned politician has reportedly auctioned the monster ride, which was a gift to her by President Museveni ahead of elections at an undisclosed amount.

Kusasira got the vehicle in her capacity as a Presidential advisor.

Her V8 vehicle is said to have been parked at Pine Car Sale center in Nakasero Kampala for over a week now.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

With accumulated debt, and with no corridor to meet powerful handlers in corridors of power, she has sold off some of her properties in order to survive jail.

Although Kusasira has been getting and showing off a lot of money from the state, now – she says she accumulated the debt when the country was locked up. She has been seeking the head of state to give her facilitation.

Kusasira is one of NRM supporters who have showed off money to the anger of the population.

Kusasira is not the first person to sell President Museveni’s gift to her. Singer Ronald Mayinja did the same just a month after he received the vehicle. He said didnt have money to maintain the vehicle.