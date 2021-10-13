Gen Salim Saleh has closed his camp stationed in Gulu city, a move which has left the entire town, and Acholi sub-region, frozen. However, the general’s presence in the town has also raised the profile of the town, which has been a mecca of Toms and Dicks who were fighting to get a piece of the national cake, reportedly dished out by President Museveni’s brother.
Also, key national development meetings have been taking place in Gulu, including the famous Parish Development Model that was engineered in the Acholiland capital.
Gen Saleh’s stay in Gulu has been made a high profile and made the bush war commander look larger than life. Rapper Ffefe Busi even composed a song about Gulu and the pilgrims who line up to see Gen Saleh.
Dignitaries, small and big, including the vice president, Jessica Alupo, have reportedly been to his camp located in UPDF’s 4th Battalion military base.
Gen Saleh critics have also blamed him for dishing out taxpayers’ money, as if it is his own, therefore creating for himself a power centre, of money-hungry people.
Gulu has in the past two years, received all sorts of people, particularly Ugandan musicians and celebrities who have fought for the piece of cake, claiming they have been badly affected by Covid19 lockdown of places of entertainment.
On Wednesday, former legislator Odonga Otto tweeted, Gen.Saleh’s stay in Gulu City has been a major boost to the local economy particularly the hotel industry. Local operators now feel the pinch of his departure. We should invest in touris; falls hotsprings,golf course ,fort patiko, guru guru ,mount climbing etc Do Comeback soon Gen
Otto, is a renown critic of government, but, his crying for Gen Saleh to return to the city, is pregnant with significance.
However, Otto got a lot of bashing on Twitter for posting Saleh praises, and comparisons with tourism activities in the region.
Dear former member of parliament, am looking for better words but i can’t find them. What am trying to say is that on many occasions you leave me speechless. Lately you act so much in a desperate way. Sorry for your current situation but that shouldn’t turn you into a beggar!
Why did this one go to school, what he’s saying is Gen Saleh a tax looting crook is the major factor in the economy of Gulu – he should be angry it’s the way !
General Saleh is a Muko and a son. He is home like any other person who married an our sister. Let’s not misconstrue our cultural knowledge for politics
Where is the good Gen leaving to? Where is his next destination? A special thank you to him for the wonderful work he’s done in Gulu city. Respect
True story. But the hotels in Gulu made losses courtesy of his ‘visitors’ and/or ‘guests’.
Very true, the General has boosted the economy and I believe most people have gained from it. Thank you General.
Indeed Gulu can feel the pitch# surely I can see Gen had fully supported hotel industry in Gulu soon Go back Gen.
Let’s learn to appreciate certain gestures like the General visit to Gulu. Some might have their own misgivings on the General due to your reasons, but believe you me that he brought opportunities for the people to exploit.
Because of him bars are working well and no cafew in Gulu city uganda
Should we say that Gen relocated from Gulu to kasese? Kindly tell us the location so that we go there and invest since Gen boosts the local economy.omwavu wakuffa mazima.
and
U hav been a leader sitting on the central dinning table for so long, wat hav u done to see the North recieves wat u claim to boost its growth? U only uplifted your standards wz your wife and kids. UG has over 100 districts , they shd all wait 4 Saleh to visit and share the cake
The fountain of the shadow state …. How can a single individual in a location boost hospitality industry. Is he a tourist attraction to the people in the north … Just asking for my neighbour
You need to listen to gulu song by ffefe mbusi
