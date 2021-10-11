Nigerian businessman Sijibomi Ogundele, who is the proprietor of Sibiji Motors LTD, has urged learners to always practice a high level of integrity if they want to succeed in whatever they do.

Ogundele made the remarks on Monday while addressing learners at the Victoria University CEOs Platform, which was held at the University’s auditorium, under the theme ‘Bringing Real-Life Experience To Learners.’

Being held for the first time by the University, the main objective of the platform was to help learners become more prepared for the future before they graduate and join the job market.

Ogundele, who was the key speaker at the forum, urged learners to always dream big and ensure that they exhibit high levels of integrity if they are to achieve excellence in life.

“Integrity and excellence helped me to succeed in everything because I never come from a rich family,” he said.

Ogundele added that; “Everyone has to have a big dream because dreaming big is very crucial and to follow that dream is what leads to success.”

“Without integrity , nothing will be achieved. All the successful people have survived on integrity. Passion is also crucial in each and everyone’s journey to succeed,” he noted.

He however told the learners that dreaming big and having integrity alone cannot be enough to succeed, saying that the combination is incomplete without integrity, yet it is very important in this fast moving world.

Speaking at the same forum, the University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, assured learners that Victoria University is building capacity that will see the institution become the leading University in Uganda very soon.

“We going to lead the way and others will follow. We are going to transform society, which is our core aim,” Dr. Muganga said.

He added that; “We are building a university that will transform society; the education we provide is to change society.”

Muganga advised finalists to always ensure that they find something to do to earn some money before they graduate, because that will prepare them better for the future.

Muganga told the learners that: “Find something that can get you some money before graduation; Africa men despise broke women”.

“Our main objective is to shape the different lives of our learners to help them acquire world class University education that can help them get employed in any country,” he affirmed.

Also on the Platform was rights activist and businessman Frank Gashumba, who advised learners to always keep time in whatever they do if they want to succeed in life.

Gashumba told the learners that; “Always keep time in everything. Look for anything that can add value to you even in your Smart phone.”

He urged them to follow people and stories that inspire even on your phone.

“Read extensively and know that believing in yourself is also important,” Gashumba noted.