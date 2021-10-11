Mourice Muhoozi

Today October 9th, 2021, is a time the Republic of Uganda marks the 59th anniversary of attaining independence from the British colonialists. On this day 59years ago, the British flag known as the Union Jack was lowered and the Ugandan flag raised, ending 68 years of colonial oppression and exploitation.

While addressing the nation at Kololo independence grounds, where the Covid-19 reduced celebrations were held, Uganda’s longest-serving leader Gen. Yoweri Museveni empathised some key points, in presence of invited guests and dignitaries from within and outside Uganda. Here is a quick primer;

He stresses Uganda’s ability to stand its ground in the face of menacing challenges in the years 2021 and 2021. He points out challenges like locusts’ invasion, Covid-19 pandemic, landslides and gross corruption amongst greedy government officials. “Despite the challenges in the years 2020 and 2021, Uganda has been able to stand on its feet”, says the President.

He advises people to desist from unnecessary travels in and out of the country, in order to curtail Covid-19 infections and deaths. “I would like to advise you to stop running around and travelling outside”, remarks the President. He hints at an incident, in which three of his escorting team members tested positive during the 2021 UAE trade expo journey.

The president points out Uganda’s resilience in conducting successful 2020-2021 presidential, parliamentary and regional elections, despite the ill motives of some actors. “We successfully held elections on time, despite the indiscipline of some sinful actors”, he remarks.

Uganda’s longest-serving president makes no mistake in stressing Uganda’s improved economic growth. He stresses the country’s economic improvement in both financial years of 2020 and 2021. “Growth rate in the previous year was 3%, while in the current year, it is at 3.8%”, says President Museveni. Long time serving leader also says Uganda’s Growth Domestic Product( GDP) will be 41 billion USD by August 2022, without including revenue from pumped oil. He says all these were achieved despite the corruption of some government officials and appreciates whistleblowers for exposing these greedy individuals.

He also extols Ugandans, African brothers and partners who buy Uganda’s products and asserts that growth would be more if it was not for parasites who normally want to harvest where they haven’t sown.

The president also pays tribute to the late Mr Ibrahim Kibirigye by praising him as one of the wealth creators in the country. “Ibrahim Kibirigye had spectacles which could see value in Uganda and a united Africa”, says Museveni, echoing his long time dream of African integration.

He also emphasises the need for the population to support Parish development model programmes and “Emyoga” as the major tenets of wealth creation and prosperity. “39% of the homesteads were working for the stomach, but the introduction of these programmes increased household incomes, greater purchasing power, wider tax base and supporting places of worship like mosques and churches”, He applauds the work done by Operation Wealth Creation in lifting people out of poverty.

The president underscores the linkage between Wealth Creation, Patriotism, and parasites working for foreign interests. He emphasises the importance of total peace towards wealth creation, as the core to social transformation. “You can’t transform society without wealth creation,” says Museveni.

The president makes conclusive remarks by imploring the Ugandan population to adopt and practice patriotism, Pan Africanism social-economic transformation while evading dependency, idleness, and parasitism. He emphasises the NRM’s respect for dialogue and reconciliation. “NRM believes in reconciliation, based on healthy principles that promote transformation, not sterility and stagnation,” says president Museveni as he bares farewell to invited guests and dignitaries.

