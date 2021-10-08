President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated Uganda Cranes for beating Rwanda in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In his congratulatory message, Museveni said he was very happy for Uganda Cranes after scooping an important victory against Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars.

“I congratulate our national soccer team, the @UgandaCranes for this important victory against Rwanda’s Amavubi Stars. May your tactical discipline come out on top again in your next fixture and in the remaining qualifying games,”the President tweeted on Thursday.

Yesterday, Uganda moved top of Group E after a 1-0 win over hosts Rwanda at the Stade Nyamirambo. Fahad Bayo scored the lone goal for the Cranes in the 41st minute as they moved to five points from three matches and kept another clean sheet.

Jack Tuyisenge and York Rafael had two early chances for Rwanda. Tuyisenge headed wide from a corner while Rafael volleyed over from inside the box.

The Ugandans picked the lead four minutes to the break when Bayo tapped the ball home from a goalmouth melee after the Rwandese backline struggled to clear a freekick.

In the second half, Rwanda did all they could to get back in the game, pinning Uganda in their own half but couldn’t score.