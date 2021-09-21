Leaders in Kisoro District resolved to have the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Project -MATIP market planned for construction by the central government be constructed at the old site not the Mayor’s garden as it was initially decided by the Municipal council.

In a meeting that was attended by Sarah Mateke the State Minister Labour Gender and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs), Eng Paul Kwizera Bucyana and chaired by the Kisoro Municipality Mayor Richard Ndyana and many opinion leaders, it was agreed that Kisoro should not lose, the only green belt in the town.

Minister Mateke, while addressing the meeting said she had consulted the ministry of works and transport and learned that the market was to be constructed where the old market existed. According to Mateke, the old market was to be demolished henceforth.

“I have consulted in the ministry of works, and confirmed that they set up a market where an old one was. We’re not ready to lose our only green environment in town, ” Sarah Mateke said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Eng Paul Kwizera Bucyana the Member of Parliament for Kisoro municipality also noted that Kisoro municipality was soon becoming a tourism city, and said it would be extremely wrong to take away what would be the face of tourism.

Mayor Richard Ndyana the mayor of the Kisoro municipality who was also the chair of the meeting noted that his council sought for land to set up the MATIP market measuring at least 2 acres, which the old market didn’t have.

According to Ndyana, social media pressure attracted a lot of attention from Kisoro and other parts of the country prompting them to think about their decision.

In the meeting, it was resolved that the municipal council sits again, changes the minute where they had resolved to encroach the Mayor’s gardens.

The old market, located at Kamonyi village, northern division Kisoro municipality will now be demolished to set up a new market at a tune of Shs 25 billions.

According to Sharifah Nakintu the Kisoro Municipality town clerk, their decision to change their minds was done after several consultations.