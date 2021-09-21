Captain Kokoro Janda will fly Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330-800 neo on long-haul routes such as Dubai and London. Captain Kokoro as he is popularly known, is a Ugandan from Arua district in West Nile Sub-region.

Education

Janda is an accomplished professional with a well proven record spanning 28 years in the Aviation industry. He worked with the defunct Air Uganda before going to Kenya and Vietnam.

Captain Kokoro holds ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) Airline Transport Pilots License (Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Vietnam) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Commercial Pilots License.

Over the years, Captain Kokoro has flown Commercial Aircraft including Cessna Caravan, Beechcraft King Air, MD 82,83,87, DC9, Airbus A320/1 and A330.

A graduate from Lynn University in Florida with a Bsc in Aviation Management, Captain Kokoro brings to the table considerable skills and knowledge of not just flying but aviation management as well.

Vast experience

Initially serving as a sales executive of business jets and turbo prop aircraft in Boca Raton Florida, Kokoro went on to develop his flying career with several companies in general aviation in the East African region such as Transworld Safaris, Selous Safaris Co, ALS, Safari Express before entering airline flying with Air Uganda in 2008.

A window of opportunity for career growth came in 2010 when he was offered his first jet command and a senior managerial position with the well-established cargo operator Astral Aviation.

His introduction to the Airbus experience came in 2018 when he was offered a Captain position on the A320/1 with the well-established Jetstar Pacific Airlines (part of the Qantas group) in Vietnam.

With over two years command experience on the A320/1, Captain Kokoro returns home with a broad exposure of best industry practices, vital in helping build the brand and contributing to further growth of Uganda Airlines.