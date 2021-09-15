Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned Uganda’s First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to refrain from involving himself in succession battles on who will be the country’s next President.

Appearing on TMO, a local media YouTube channel a few days ago, Mirundi warned that it’s too early for Muhoozi to engage himself in battles of who will succeed his father President Museveni because he is still a serving officer who shouldn’t involve himself in partisan politics.

“Are you discussing Museveni’s successor because he is sick? This is not the right time to discuss this. Gen Muhoozi is a serving officer, what if Uganda’s hostile neighbours who don’t want Museveni target his son. Thirdly what are the methods of getting a successor? You can get from the party, the opposition, in some countries leaders reconcile. So if you bring Muhoozi, has the first family agreed on Muhoozi? People promoting Muhoozi are trying to spark early succession battles within the first family,” the political analyst said.

He added that the UPDF Commander Land Forces should also disassociate himself from people who are trying to push the ‘Muhoozi project’ campaign.

“Engaging in early succession is wrong, succession can tear apart this country. People will start dividing apart this country. As for me, I know this is not how Museveni does his things because he is not a fool. It’s too early and how are they sure Muhoozi will be around in 2026? Therefore Muhoozi should get rid of these political scavengers who are looking for jobs.”

The talk about Muhoozi Presidency first gained prominence when it was brought up by former spy chief, Gen David Sejusa, who accused his boss, the incumbent Museveni of trying to impose his son onto the people of Uganda, hence the analogy “The Muhoozi project,”.

Nevertheless, President Museveni swiftly moved to rule out the allegation as baseless, adding that he didn’t see any traits of politics in his only son Muhoozi.

Consequently, calls for Muhoozi to come out and confirm whether he will seek to carry on his father’s political legacy have been loud especially from within the NRM party, with many of his fanatics finding his silence on the matter excruciatingly painful.