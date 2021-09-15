The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mathias Mpuuga, has said the Opposition has made formidable strides within the last 100 days.

The LOP cited the launch of the Opposition Legislative Agenda in Parliament as one of the milestones achieved in his first 100 days of office.

Mpuuga said a framework is being worked out on implementing the document, adding that the office is working to improve it and also pick out key issues to move on.

“The agenda is a map of the work we want to do as the Opposition, but the document is not conclusive. There is no legal requirement for me to lay it before the House but if I chose to, I would go to the Business Committee and ask to lay it,” said Mpuuga.

He launched the 17-point legislative agenda with proposals for constitution amendments, deepening decentralisation and health services sector review on Friday, 27 August 2021 at Parliament House in a ceremony officiated by Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The LOP added that the Opposition in Parliament is generating consensus on the capacity to generate Private Members’ Bills and which areas will be focused on, something that has been catered for in their legislative agenda.

Mpuuga made the remarks while addressing the media on Wednesday, 15 September 2021; on the work done since his appointment to the office in June, 2021.

Speaking on the reconsideration of a motion approved by the 10th Parliament on the approval of the Auditor General’s reports for Financial Year 2020/2021, the LOP said the heads of the accountability committees of the 11th Parliament are consulting the Speaker on the matter.

Mpuuga said the 10th Parliament adopted the reports without scrutinising them, owing to the backlog of work “which prompted the presiding officer at the time in her wisdom, to allow the motion”.

“The Rules of Procedure give space for reconsideration of a decision of the House. I want to allow the Speaker and the members concerned to do this as per the rules,” he said.

The LOP urged Members of Parliament to be proactive and make adequate research ahead of making presentations on the Floor of Parliament

“As the Opposition, we are building capacity through training and orientation so as to sharpen the edges of our MPs to work better. The job of Parliament needs particular skills which we are helping each other to pick on,” said Mpuuga.

He also said that on the matter of continued closure of schools in the country, the Shadow Minister for Education, Brenda Nabukenya, will present a report on the Opposition’s stand to Parliament.