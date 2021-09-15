The Commander of the UPDF Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has expressed readiness by the Ugandan army to take on and overthrow the military regime that recently took over the government of Guinea following a coup de-tat against President Alpha Conde.

At the beginning of this month, the Guinean special forces seized power in a coup, arrested the president, and promised to change the political makeup of the West African country.

The nation of 13 million people – one of the world’s poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources – has long been beset by political instability.

The head of Guinea’s military special forces, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya – a former French foreign legionnaire officer – later appeared on public television, draped in the national flag, saying government “mismanagement” prompted the coup.

“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” Doumbouya said. “Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea any more, we just need to make love to her.”

Now following the coup, Uganda’s First Son on Tuesday said if their Commander in Chief President Yoweri Museveni gave them instructions, it wouldn’t take UPDF a day to deal with the coup leaders in Guinea.

A few days ago, President Museveni condemned the coup d’état in Guinea, describing it as a “step backwards”. He said the coup leaders should be sanctioned and “get out”.

“It is a step backwards. Those military coups are of low value. We had them in the 60s and they were part of Africa’s problems… so I condemn it,” Museveni said.

Asked by France 24’s Marc Perelman if there should be sanctions on the coup leaders, he said, “they should get out, they should be told to go away. Those coups are not a solution. . because they are not a solution to the problems of the country.”