Pastor Martin Ssempa is one of the social life critics in Uganda and has always had a say in immoral or alarming issues in society.

During his Tuesday evening TV interview, Sempa said he proposes that a marriage ministry is created and well recognized because of the the many issues in society concerning marriage.

Sempa also said the if the Ugandan Government is not ready to create the Ministry (marriage) he will be forced to create it himself.

He promised to tame Kabuura over alleged adultery. Kabuura’s infidelity is the recent topic of discussion on almost every Ugandans’ mouth and trending No.1 and No.2 on Twitter after he cheated on his wife Flavia Tumusiime, one of the respected and beautiful ladies in Uganda’s social life.

He dissed female musician @sheebakarungi and told her that she has no right to comment on marital issues. He then called her for counseling about the zero interest in men lifestyle (Nakyeyombekedde) she brags about on social media. The pastor also told Sheebah that she is aging and running out of time therefore she should quickly get married.

Several Ugandans have criticized Sheebah about her post regarding the Kabuura and Flavia adultery in the family issue and the star clapped back at all critics on her Instagram page saying she won’t be bullied and can comment on whatever she feels deem fit .

With all this being said here and there if not everywhere ,the main culprit Kabuura seems not to be bothered at all and I think very proud of himself for what his been doing.

We are anticipating Pastor Sempa’s innovation!