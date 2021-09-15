The permanent mission of Uganda to the UN together with Inspire coffee held a two day coffee cupping and tasting event from the 9th to the 10th of September 2021.

The first one was hosted by the REMI43, a cafe in Manhattan New York where different coffee flavors was served to UN diplomats and UN staff members in a bid to market Uganda‘s distinctive robusta and Arabica coffee.

On Friday the cupping and tasting event was held at the Uganda Mission in New York. This event was attended by Ambassadors and senior diplomats to the UN.

The Ugandan Coffee was curated by staff of the American academy of coffee excellency. The tasting event was the first to be hosted at Uganda House where diplomats concurrently showed a growing consumer interest in cupping, and that there is a huge potential for wider-scale cupping events in New York. They also pledged to help the supply chain actors in their to develop better longer-lasting relationships Uganda.

One after another, members of the diplomatic corps enjoyed the different coffee flavors.

The CEO of Inspire Africa Coffee , Mr Nelson Tugume narrated what inspired him to start his organization, a story that moved guests and picked the interest of many guests.

“We at the UN will make sure that the policies of the UN are helping the small farmer” said Amb Adonia Ayebare noting that this was in line with the 2030 SDGs.

“The world runs on coffee, the UN needs coffee and Uganda’s coffee is the best and is what we need” said Burhan Gafoor Ambassador of Singapore to the UN.