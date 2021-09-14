The Qatari Ambassador to Kenya H.E Jabor Bin Ali Al-Dosari has met Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

The meeting aimed at building and strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Qatar was held at the Ministry of Transport offices in Kampala on Tuesday.

Ambassador Al- Dosari said the mutual relations will take the two countries a long way in terms of development.

He disclosed that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani recently set up a specific fund for the purpose of strengthening ties with the Middle Eastern country.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The Ambassador also promised that Qatar will open an Embassy in Uganda and also through its State owned flag carrier- Qatar Airways will set up an Airline hub where it will offer direct flights from the East African country to other regions.

“Once we set up a hub here, we shall build airports in Uganda, offer trainings to Uganda Airlines staff as well as other aviation services,” Ambassador Al-Dosari told Gen Katumba.

“Qatar is willing to invest in Uganda’s different sectors so that both countries benefit socially and economically,” he added.

On his part, Gen Katumba said Uganda was very pleased to host the Qatari Ambassador. He emphasized that the two countries should understand and support each other in exploring their development goals.

“You know Qatar Airlines is highly advanced so we could pick a few things from them. We have also encouraged Qatar Airways to operate at Entebbe International Airport as a hub for them to be able to reach out to other countries in the region because Entebbe offers a lot of advantages in terms of reach out on the continent and even in the region,”Katumba noted.

“We also informed them of the virgin areas of investment like in water transport.”

The Ambassador of one of the richest countries on the planet came to Uganda on Monday 13th September and he is expected to meet a number of government officials before he flies back to Kenya on Friday.

His visit has been coordinated by his colleague Ambassador Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu.