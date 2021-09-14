The head of community policing department, ACP Anatoli Muleterwa, has embarked on a campaign to mobilize local council leaders from the Greater Masaka region in the fight against criminality in the area.

ACP Muleterwa, together with SP Okino Cyprian have camped in Greater Masaka area where they will meet with all local leaders and police officers in a bid to find a lasting solution to peace and security in the region.

“We are strengthening security from the grassroots by mobilising local leaders, reminding them of their roles and responsibilities. We are also calling for a patternership with the police for easy information sharing that will enable us apprehend criminals faster. The success so far seen in the fighting of vicious murders in the region is partly because of the local leaders and communities,” he said.

On Monday , ACP Muleterwa met with local leaders and police officers from the districts of Rakai and Kyotera.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here