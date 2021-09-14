The Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu has tasked the Inspectorate of Courts to investigate the unfortunate incident in which the Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate Brince Teko Lokeris was allegedly arrested and detained following a bar brawl.

In a statement issued on Monday, Langa Siu noted that Lokeris works for an independent, competent and accountable arm of Government that is mandated to administer justice to all therefore a clear and perfect investigation must be done.

“We are closely following up the matter with Moroto Police so that thorough investigations are carried out into the alleged September 11 incident at Mount Moroto Hotel. The Judiciary does not condone misconduct by its staff and as such, the alleged incident is being inquired into by the Inspectorate of Courts. The Inspectorate of Courts Is an Internal organ mandated to investigate and examine complaints against Judiciary staff, in order to enforce the Judicial Code of Conduct and the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Uganda Public Service.”

Langa added that the Inspectorate has been directed to expedite the investigations that will inform appropriate action on the matter.

According to Daily Monitor, Lokeris arrived at Moroto Hotel with his cousins for a drink between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday when the incident happened.

During the outing, the group developed a misunderstanding and its alleged that Lokeris stood up and punched one of his cousins, but the victim didn’t retaliate. Angry with the victim’s inactivity, he allegedly got his pistol and cocked it before threatening the cousin with death.

The witness said that they attempted to refrain Lokeris but failed. Seeing their lives in danger, the cousins called for help. Fortunately, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier and a bodyguard to the area Internal Security Organisation commander, who had lodged at the hotel, intervened.

In a dramatic scene, the soldier overpowered the chief magistrate and disarmed him, the source said.

Police officers were called in and the soldier handed him over to them. Lokeris was in the district to attend the burial of his grandmother Loyce Natiiwi, who was buried on Saturday at Naitakwai village, a suburb of Moroto Town.