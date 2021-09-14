Shine ya eye housemates

Yosef ( a teacher by profession )

Emmanuel ( Mister Africa and a model)

Cross ( a businessman )

Angel ( 21 year old business woman)

Saskay ( 21 year old rapper , artist and businesswoman)

Voting starts on Monday and ends on Thursday.

Please vote for your favorite housemate to stay in the game

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here