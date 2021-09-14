It’s week 8 and the game is getting intense with only 2 weeks left for the grand finale,the head of house games have been carried out as usual and Whitemoney emerged the winner.

Whitemoney is an upcoming musician, a fashion designer and the father figure of this season. His also the official house chef ( a strategy he chose to use in the house) this gentleman has cooked for the housemates almost the entire season.

The fashion designer chose Queen as his Deputy Head of House who likes him so much that she can even fight the entire world for his sake.

He was given also given a movie date night courtesy of show max and he invites Yousef while his Deputy invites Cross .It was just a matter of time for Whitemoney to win because he is one of the luckiest housemates this season .

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Nini was the 1st runner up and she got the Veto power ,since she was already on the nominated list she saved herself and replaced with Cross a fellow housemate who was initially safe.

I feel like big brother favors some housemates honestly why Nini (for the veto) at this point , this girl needs to go home with her house husband Saga who was also supposed to be the third evicted housemate yesterday but was favored and he stayed instead they evicted only 2 since the show favors some housemates.

Another week stuck with these two on our screens in the big brother naija house .