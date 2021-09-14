The Ntungamo leaders are decrying the increase of sex workers attributed to COVID-19 in some spot areas within the district.

According to Twesigye Nesterio the district health educator and coordinator of VHTs, due to Covid-19 induced lockdown many people suffered job loss, domestic violence and poverty which degenerated into hidden commercial sex in Nyamukana, Mirama-Hills, Rubaare, Rwentobo-Rwahi and Ntungamo Municipality thus increasing the cases of HVI/AIDS transmission.

However, Twesigye condemned the clients of sex workers who are men accusing them of fostering the girls to go for them since they are well off.

Twesigye made the revelation over the weekend at the media and key stakeholder’s engagement organized by Organization for Community Empowerment (OCE) held at Red Cross Society Hall in Ntungamo municipality.

He urged Media personnel to take up the responsibility of sensitizing the public against the spread of HIV/AIDs given the platform they have.

Christopher Nshemereza, a principal township officer who represented the chief Administrative, called for joint efforts towards fighting the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Nshemereza revealed that the fight against HIV will not be a success unless all the stakeholders come together to check the spread and ensure that people living with HIV get quality and friendly health services.

Wasswa Achilles Kawooya the executive director for Organization for community empowerment –OCE revealed that the organization will work closely with the district for a period of three years in supporting the persons living with HIV and other vulnerable communities especially through mobilizing and supporting them to start up income generating projects.

Wasswa revealed that the media play a vital role in supporting the key populations in addressing the barriers hindering them from achieving improved income, access to better health, and dealing with discrimination.

According to Kawooya the UGX 740m project followed by a visit study between Uganda and Rwanda to address part of the problem of high HIV prevalence among key populations such as female sex workers in six of districts of Lyantonde, Ntungamo and Kabale in Uganda and Kigali, Nyagatare and Musanze in Rwanda.

The Organization for Community Empowerment (OCE) project which will end in 2023 will work with five health centers of Ntungamo Municipal HCIV, Rweikiniro HCIII, Ruhaama HCIII, Kitwe HCIV and Kafunjo HCII all along Ntungamo-Mirama- Kagitumba road.

Natukunda Peace Kaconco a health rights activist in Ntungamo revealed that the intervention by the organization is timely since the situation is challenging having been made worse by the outbreak of COVID-19 that saw many people lose out on their sources of livelihood.

Ntungamo district has 17,718 people living with HIV/AIDs but only 13,488 are on drugs.

Atleast 10 journalists from Ntungamo district were trained and committed themselves to cascade the skills of fight for the rights of key populations.