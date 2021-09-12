One of the youngest Resident District Commissioners in the country, Sam Evidence Orikunda Twikirize has assumed office as the deputy Representative of the President for Kyenjojo district.

Orikunda,26, was recently transferred from Kitagwenda district where he was also the deputy RDC.

Known as one of Stylish young personalities in western Uganda,Sam Evidence swiftly left Kitagwenda for Kyenjojo district as soon as her received his transfer letter.

While speaking to our reporter as he reported to his new work station, Orikunda vowed to rally the youth in Kyenjojo to support the NRM party.

“I will let the youth here know the goodness of NRM. I will make sure this place continues to become the NRM district. I call on youth and all people in this district to join me and we work together to develop Kyenjojo district,” Orikunda said.

He further said he would encourage the youth to be ready and embrace the Parish development Model.

Gilbert Rubehayo,the Kyenjojo district Chairman and Keija Samuel Rubahweza,the Chief administrative officer who welcomed the new RDC at the district headquarters promised to work with him for development of the district.

Orikunda replaces Sekasamba Joseph Muhoozi.

He will deputize Eliasto Akatuheebwa who has been RDC for Ibanda district.