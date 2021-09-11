Police in Mbarara City has recovered a gun that was recently used to murder Corporal Richard Agaba.

The gun was recovered 50 meters from the crime scene in a banana plantation belonging to Vincent Ngabirano male adult aged 47 in Mbaguta cell Ruharo ward Kamukuzi division Mbarara City.

According to Rwizi Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira, Police was alerted by the owner of the garden after his casual worker Agnes Namugumya,32, saw a gun while she was working on Friday morning.

“Police headed by the DPC Mbarara and a team of detectives that included scenes of crimes officers proceeded to scene recovering the Gun SAR NO.2691820 with a cartridge stack in the chamber and has been exhibited for further ballistic tests and fingerprint lifting, ” Kasasira said.

Agaba was shot dead on Thursday as he chased armed thieves in Mbarara City.