The Kabale district Covid-19 taskforce has received an assortment of medical supplies worth 50 million shillings, from USAID through Local Health partners project, as a way of reducing risks of contracting Covid-19.

The medical supplies include; face masks, gloves, liquid soaps, sanitizers, disposable aprons, cylinders, tents, among others. The supplies were distributed to DHOs office, Buhara, Butanda, Kaharo, Kakomo, Kamuganzi, Kyanamira and Bwama Health Center IIIs, Kahondo health center II, Maziba, Kamukira and Rubaya health center IVs.

Handing over the items at Kabale District Headquarters, the Health Systems strengthening specialist at USAID Christopher Rwabugiri said the health supplies will assist health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Receiving the items, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, who is also the Chairperson of the District Covid-19 Taskforce said that the donation has come timely, during the time when the pandemic

has reached in the villages which puts Health workers on risk of contracting the disease.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here