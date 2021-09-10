Geoffrey Nyakahuma, the new Resident District Commissioner for Kabale on Thursday assumed office.

Nyakahuma who has been in Bugiri district officially replaced Darius Nandinda who has been in Kabale for the last nine years. Nandinda was posted in Nakasongola District in the recent reshuffle.

While addressing the press at his office at Makanga hill in Kabale Municipality, Nyakahuma said that during his stay in Kabale, he will implement the NRM manifesto for the development of the people of Kabale.

“I will work to improve household incomes of our people, polarizing the parish development model and work hand in hand with other leaders in Kabale for unity and development,” RDC Nyakahuma said.

He also promised strong cooperating with the media in Kabale district.

“Media does a fundamental job in the development of our country. I want to pledge my total support with you and look forward to remain in touch with you,” RDC Nyakahuma said.

The outgoing RDC Nandinda didn’t appear for the function for unknown reasons. However, he posted in one WhatsApp group and said he will appear soon to officially handover.

The Kabale district chairman Nelson Nshangabasheija asked the new RDC to work for unity and development.